The Great British Bake Off confirms official 2020 return date

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Great British Bake Off is returning for its newest series, and fans won't have to wait very long to tune in to the action.

The Great British Bake Off has confirmed its official return for this year’s series – and it’s coming very soon.

Many Bake Off fans were concerned that the coronavirus pandemic would mean the iconic baking contest wouldn’t make it to our screens this autumn.

But it’s in the bag, heading to our tellies later this month and loyal viewers are totally thrilled.

The official Twitter and Instagram accounts for the Bake Off shared the fantastic news with the world this week, with a post saying, ‘Put a little love in your tart. Join us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off! #GBBO’

So there we have it, clear your schedules for 22nd September because there’s exciting plans ahead!

Usually, Bake Off would air in August but there’s been delays as a result of COVID-19. But we’re excited to have something to watch in the autumn, so we’re definitely not complaining!

The 2020 edition of Bake Off wrapped filming in August, and a teaser trailer soon followed to give fans a taste of what to expect.

Zaid Al-Qassab, Channel 4’s chief marketing officer said, “This year’s Great British Bake Off campaign highlights that baking is about so much more than sustenance – it’s a gift.

“The film illustrates the nation’s joyous love of baking inspired by our shared experience of lockdown in a typically Channel 4 way and we hope it gets viewers as excited as we are for the return of our biggest show.”

This year’s Bake Off will see the introduction of Matt Lucas as co-presenter alongside Noel Fielding, after Sandi Toksvig announced she was leaving the series.

Speaking on his sweet new TV project, comedian and Little Britain star Matt said, “I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television.”

“I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”