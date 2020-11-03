Great British Bake Off finalist Luis Troyano dies of cancer at 48

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Great British Bake Off finalist Luis Troyano has died, aged 48, of oesophageal cancer.

Luis’ agent, Anne Kibel announced the tragic news on Twitter, saying: “Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against oesophageal cancer last week.

“A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great, and do so much more.”

The Great British Bake Off Twitter account also shared their condolences, writing: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away.

“It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family.