Great British Bake Off star Manon Lagrève has confirmed she's engaged to her boyfriend Luke Bennett following a romantic proposal.

The 2018 Bake Off contestant, who left the popular baking show in week eight, has shared her exciting news with fans telling them how Luke “dropped to one knee” with a sapphire ring during a romantic break to the Caribbean.

Ensuring the coronavirus pandemic won’t dampen their plans, the French baker, 28, confirmed their wedding plans for 2021 – revealing they plan to get married in her hometown of Louvigné-De-Désert, Brittany. And she even designed her own ring.

Speaking in an interview with Hello magazine, Manon recalled, “Not long after we arrived at our beautiful boutique hotel by the sea, I was being nosy, looking around our kitchen and Luke crept up behind me and dropped to one knee.”

But she revealed a wedding was always on the cards. And added, “We’d been talking about getting married for a while. It was love at first sight…We were boyfriend and girlfriend after two weeks and I moved in with him within four months. When you find the one, you just know.”

So much so that she even designed her own engagement ring. The Great British Bake Off Star revealed in her Instagram story, “I was looking at rings and thinking about it and Luke was looking on his side. but he just couldn’t find anything off the shelves that he liked. so he decided to get me involved into designing my own ring…it was so nice to share this with Luke’s mum and his sister who helped me make the right choice.”

She added, “I picked the most sparkly and clear sapphire ever.”

We bet the wedding cake will be spectacular!

Giving more details about her wedding plans, she said, “I’ve always pictured my wedding taking place where my parents got married“, and described a Catholic ceremony filled with games, local food and wine from her uncle’s vineyard.

The pair have been spending lockdown together and Manon previously revealed it was going well. The Great British Bake Off star added, “I love that Luke and I are working at home, supporting each other, arguing each other but I just couldn’t be happier to be stuck with him.”