Matt Lucas sparks Ofcom complaints from Great British Bake Off viewers

Great British Bake Off viewers have complained to Ofcom about presenter Matt Lucas' "sexual innuendos".

Unimpressed Bake Off fans have raised their concerns of the Little Britain star‘s jokes being “smutty” and “disgusting,” after watching last week’s episode.

The first naughty joke Matt made was to one of the amateur bakers, Linda Rayfield, who was struggling to prove her dough, complaining it was “not as big” as she’d have liked it to be.

Matt chipped in with some advice, “Maybe if you stroke it it will get a bit bigger.”

And Linda replied, “It might do, it generally works.”

But that’s not the only cheeky innuendo Matt made, as the comedian later joked that judge Prue Leith had a “Pruegasm” after trying one of the contestants, Hermine’s showstopper challenge chocolate cake, and shuddering, saying it was “delicious”.

And it wasn’t just Ofcom that received complaints about Matt’s “smutty” humour, as many viewers took to Twitter to complain his jokes weren’t appropriate for the family show.

One angry fan wrote, ‘Not really enjoying Matt Lucas on GBBO, his humour is too smutty.’

Another complained, ‘Am I the only person that finds Matt Lucas insufferable on GBBO or.’

A third tweeted, ‘Matt Lucas is disgusting. I am so tired of him making sexual jokes out of everything.’

Another bored viewer shared, ‘Matt Lucas is still ruining the Great British Bake Off.’

This isn’t the first time Matt has sparked complaints during his debut series of Bake Off, as one controversial show opener saw him imitate and mock Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and receive 339 Ofcom complaints.

However, it wasn’t all bad for Matt, as some viewers enjoy his naughty humour, and what he brings to the show.

One laughed, ‘I’m sorry but I love Matt Lucas on Bake Off.’

Another defended Matt against viewers who were complaining, and said, ‘Matt Lucas is a hilarious man and is doing very well on the show. It’s not his fault that everything in baking is so dirty, blame Mary Berry and her soggy bottom!‘