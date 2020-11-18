Great British Bake Off fans left furious after shock semi-final elimination

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Great British Bake Off fans have been left furious after last night’s shock elimination.

Yesterday evening, 2020’s Bake Off contestants fought for a place in the coveted final next week.

Laura, Peter, Hermine and Dave showed off their skills for what was the final time for one star, whipping up batches of cream horns, Savarin patisseries and a Danish Cornucopia for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

As presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding announced the week’s Star Baker and who was leaving the Bake Off tent, fans took to social media to share their shock.

With 20-year-old Peter winning Star Baker, last week’s stand-out Hermine was told her time on Bake Off had come to an end, leaving viewers rather irritated.

‘Me trying to sleep tonight thinking about how Hermine was absolutely robbed of her place in the final,’ one penned.

‘Hermine has been eliminated. This is the worst day of my life,’ added another.

‘Not happy! First Lottie and now Hermine…Fuming,’ chipped in a third.

Others were adamant that Laura should have been the one to go ahead of the final.

‘One bad week out of nine for Hermine and yet Laura has been literally clawing her way through these challenges for weeks on end now,’ an annoyed Tweeter complained.

Video of the Week

‘For my Bake Off fans…. can I just say that I’m in complete shock that Hermine’s just been sent home ?! She’s messed up one thing and Laura’s messed up 6163 times? (No shade on Laura) but WTFFF,’ continued another.

‘Nah I’m fuming, I like Laura but Hermine should never have gone, they hold her to a much higher standard and it’s so unfair,’ added one more.