We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This year's series of The Great British Bake Off has received some harsh criticism from viewers.

This year’s Great British Bake Off contestants don’t have to be fearful of the judges when it comes to critique over their baking skills – it’s actually the harsh viewers who they need to impress.

The popular baking show, which is in its 11th season, came under fire from viewers earlier this month after complaints that its Japanese themed week was ‘racist’ and now viewers claim this year’s contestants are far worse than in previous series.

And they haven’t held back on their views – with many voicing their dismay and frustration on Twitter following a series of botched bakes and ‘poor’ show stoppers.

Video of the Week

One viewer wrote, ‘Is it just me or has the standard of the bakers this year had not been as good as previous years?‘

Another viewer agreed and said, ‘Is it just me or are the bakers not the best this year? Multiple sub standard signatures, mass failings on the technical and as for the Showstopper…’

Among the fails this series are:

Hermione’s first pond pudding that fell apart straight away as she took it out of its case and before judging almost all of them collapsed.

Laura’s ice cream cake that was left melting and lopsided during the warm conditions in the tent after she forgot to turn her ice cream machine on.

Lottie was told her batch looked ‘terrible’ by judge Paul as the contestants exotic creations failed to meet the mark.

During chocolate week when all contestants botched their batch of brownies.