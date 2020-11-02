We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Great British Bake Off has received backlash from some viewers after airing their Japanese Week episode, which some viewers called 'racist' and 'offensive'.

The Great British Bake Off has been been hit with Ofcom complaints after some viewers found this week’s theme ‘racist’. These complaints come not long after Matt Lucas was criticised for his ‘disgusting’ comments on the show.

On Tuesday, the contestants were tasked with creating treats for Japanese Week and viewers saw one baker choosing to decorate her buns like pandas, despite them originating from China and not Japan.

An Ofcom spokesperson told The Sun that they received 15 complaints about the episode, with five being about the ‘racist’ choice of theme. Viewers were left stunned after contestants opted for Chinese style fillings, and others went for Indian and American takes on the classic Japanese dish.

As well as the official complaints, people took to social media to voice their opinions on the episode, with many criticizing the lack of appropriate representation.

Video of the Week

Actress Naoko Mori wrote, ‘I am SO offended by tonight’s #GBBO So ignorant and racist. You’d think in the age – and climate – they’d do better. It not only insulted us Japanese, they’ve insulted the Chinese – and everyone’s intelligence.’

Another viewer pointed out, ‘Why is everyone cooking Chinese on Japanese week? This is so rude/racist #gbbo.’

A third agreed, adding, ”It’s JAPANESE week, people. Not CHINESE Week. #GBBO’

And a fourth wrote, ‘But Pandas are from China, not Japan, bit racist really #GBBO.’

The showstopper challenge on Japanese Week saw contestants tasked with making a ‘kawaii’ or ‘cute’ cake, which was also met with disapproval by some viewers.

After contestant Mark’s avocado themed creation was branded ‘inedible’ by Paul Hollywood , one viewer pointed out that a ‘kawaii’ cake wasn’t ‘a thing’. They wrote, ‘This racist a** ‘Japanese week’ episode of #GBBO being: Bao (Chinese food) ‘Kawaii Cake’ (not a thing!) Matcha Mille Feuille (fair enough).’

And another added, ‘ Things that could have made for Japanese week on #GBBO : melon pan, karepan, mochi… Things actually made: “kawaii cakes”‘

The Great British Bake Off has not yet publicly responded to these complaints.