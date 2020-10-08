We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Great British Bake Off winner David Atherton has confirmed his engagement to his boyfriend, Nik.

The Bake Off champ, who reigned victorious in the 2019 series of the smash hit Channel 4 show, took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news.

Announcing his engagement with a sweet photo of him and Nik, David describing the moment he proposed during a romantic trip to Bulgaria.

‘We put a ring on it (it doesn’t fit, but I measured my own finger badly with a tape measure….not to be advised),’ David penned. online, recalling the emotional moment he popped the question.

‘I’m not sure I actually asked the question because I was basically crying so much. I didn’t have a plan B so I’m glad he said yes.

‘The smiles on our faces say it all, AND Nik is speechless as he says he’s still processing (the first time ever I’m one step ahead of this guy).’

Speaking about the fact neither him or Nik ever thought they’d be able to get married because of their sexuality, he added, ‘This moment is especially special because it seems so surreal. Growing up both Nik and I didn’t think we’d ever be able to legally and publicly celebrate our commitment.

‘We need to keep fighting for all those living in places where this isn’t possible or where there is hostility. Love wins.’

David has been in a relationship with Nik for three years, and he recently shared a post about how it’s the first time he’s ever felt comfortable enough in his sexuality to be so open about his boyfriend.

David wrote, ‘I met this guy and he taught me to love myself.

‘Up until this point at the age of 34 I’d never introduced a boyfriend to my family, I still felt uncomfortable with any kind of physical intimacy in public, and still felt shame from being told repeatedly that LGBTQI+ people should not live openly and free.’