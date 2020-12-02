We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Olympic Gold Medallist Greg Rutherford and his fiancée Susie Verrill have taken to social media to reveal they are expecting their third child.

Posting on Instagram, Greg Rutherford revealed the news of their third child, confirming that they were expecting a little girl.

The personal nature of the post was made all the more heart-wrenching as the couple opened up further. Susie shared the difficulties she had faced as she suffers from a severe form of morning sickness.

How did Greg Rutherford and his fiancée announce the news?

In the couple’s Instagram posts, Susie can be seen proudly showing off her growing baby bump.

Whilst Greg shared a series of pictures, they both included the same photo of Susie in a stylish cream shirt. Their excited caption read: ‘Absolutely thrilled to let you all know baby no 3 is on HER way. WE MADE A GIRL!’

The announcement of Greg and Susie’s third child was met with outpourings of support from friends and well-wishers.

Amongst those who commented their congratulations were Olympic Medallist Rebecca Addlington who wrote: ‘Aww congratulations’ and Blogging sensation Zoe Sugg, known online as Zoella, who commented, ‘Congratulations’.

Whilst Coronation Street star and fellow expectant mum Helen Flanagan added to congratulations, writing: ‘so glad your feeling a bit better darling’.

Why was this announcement particularly significant for the couple?

Helen’s comment came after Susie’s extended caption gave a little more insight into the difficulties she had been facing.

This third pregnancy is made all the more meaningful for Greg and Susie, as Susie revealed she had been struggling throughout her pregnancies.

The couple are already parents to sons Milo (6) and Rex (3). However, Susie explained on Instagram that all of her pregnancies had hardly been plain sailing.

She wrote: ‘It’s been another difficult HG [Hyperemesis gravidarum] pregnancy and a long, tough road to get here’. Susie then added, ‘but we’re so very grateful’ and explained that ‘the boys are very excited to meet their sister’.

What is Hypermesis Gravidarum?

Hypermesis Gravidarum is defined as severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy which can lead to expectant mothers suffering severe dehydration. According to the NHS’s website, the condition ‘often needs hospital treatment’. They add that, ‘it’s thought to be around 1 to 3 in every 100’ women that suffer from the condition.

Perhaps the most famous fellow sufferer of HG is the Duchess of Cambridge. Duchess Catherine reportedly suffered with it throughout her pregnancies with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

With the good news that Susie now seems to be feeling better, she and Greg can look forward to their third child’s arrival.

Looking ahead to 2021

Video of the Week

The couple first met in 2012 and according to the Daily Mail, the two exchanged messages for two months before going on a bowling date. The rest, as they say, seems to be history. Greg and Susie welcomed their two sons and Susie accepted Greg’s romantic proposal in Arizona in May 2019.

Now awaiting their daughter’s arrival next year, it seems 2021 is looking brighter already for the family.