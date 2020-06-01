We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Harper Beckham shows she cares about her dad David as she hands him a Friends 'How You Doin'?' hoody in lockdown.

The eight-year-old is too young to remember the original shows but no doubt that with it’s return and the fact her dad loves the US sitcom, she will be up to speed on what the world loves about it. But this didn’t stop the caring youngster from ordering her dad a black hoody featuring character Joey Tribbiani’s iconic ‘How you doin’?’ phrase.

He uploaded a sweet snap of them both wearing matching hoodies – with Harper wearing a grey one – and captioned it, ‘Happy Sunday … How You Doin? @friends.. Harper Seven knows how much I love Friends so surprised me with my hoodie this morning.’

It’s not known why Harper decided to spring the surprise on her dad – as his birthday was back in May and it’s not Fathers Day yet, but maybe she wanted to say thank you for all his home schooling help he’s been giving her over the last 10 weeks.

As David previously gave a snapshot of his life in isolation when he went for an early morning run at their Cotswold’s home.

He uploaded a caption which read, ‘Nice to get out for an early morning run before home schooling starts… Then for some Lemon drizzle cup cakes AGAIN what can I say my kids love dads lemon drizzle.’

David, who is also dad to sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17 and Cruz, 15, with wife Victoria, has been helping the kids – with the exception of eldest son Brooklyn who has been isolating over in the States with his girlfriend.

What else have the Beckham’s been doing in lockdown?

The family have been enjoying walks in the countryside most recently with Victoria joining David for the fresh air. But it looks like Victoria has been busy working on her fashion range during lockdown according to her Instagram stories. and she gave fans an insight into her working from home outfits, when she wrote, ‘My warm weather working from home wardrobe! Shorts & slippers. The dream 🙌 x Vb.’