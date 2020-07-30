We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

David Beckham shocked fans with "grown up" photo of nine-year-old daughter Harper, and it seems she takes after her mother when it comes to style.





David Beckham has posted a sweet photograph of daughter Harper, and fans can’t quite get over how grown-up the youngest Beckham has become.

The father of four took to Instagram to pen a sweet tribute to his nine-year-old daughter, writing, ‘Pretty girl date night with Mummy & Daddy 💜💜 @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven 💜.’

The photo sees Harper smiling sweetly at the camera, with her brown hair styled into a half French plait. Taking after her mother in refined style, she is wearing a floral tie-neck blouse and delicate daisy earrings.

Fans were quick to comment on Harper’s new grown-up look.



‘Lovely picture of a lovely girl, who is growing up far too fast,’ one fan commented on the post.

‘Wow, she’s growing into a beautiful young lady,’ another wrote.

While a third gushed, ‘Wow she’s lovely like her mum.’

NFL football player Tom Brady also chimed in, commenting, ‘The best!!!!’ followed by two red heart emojis.

Harper’s new look comes after older brother Brooklyn announced his engagement to model girlfriend Nicola Peltz earlier this month.

The pair had been dating for just eight months when 21-year-old Brooklyn popped the question; following in the footsteps of his parents, who also got married in their early twenties.

And it’s rumoured that David and Victoria have already set to work on the star-studded guest-list for their son’s upcoming nuptials.

It is believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently based in Los Angeles, have been extended an invitation by David and Victoria.

The Beckhams are said to be keen to get their save the date cards sent as soon as possible, to ensure Harry and Meghan can make the big day.

The couples are thought to be good friends, with David and Victoria attending Harry and Meghan’s own wedding in Windsor in 2018.