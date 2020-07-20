We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Footballer Harry Kane and his wife Kate are expecting their third child together.

The Tottenham Hotspurs star and Kate, who tied the knot in 2019, confirmed the wonderful news on social media, sharing a sweet image from a gender reveal celebration.

In the photograph, shared with the pro sportsman’s 9.7 million followers, the happy couple who are already parents to two little girls can be seen beaming with joy inf ront of a multi coloured balloon arch.

‘💗 OR 💙,’ Harry wrote beside the wholesome snap.

Plenty of fans made sure to send the childhood sweethearts lots of love in light of the announcement.

‘Congratulations to the four of you, so exciting 👶🏼❤️,’ one wrote in the comment section.

‘Best News Ever 💓🌟💙, added a second, while a third chipped in to add, ‘Congrats to the four- I mean five of you!’

Harry recently shared a gorgeous picture of his daughters Vivienne and Ivy enjoying some Easter fun.

In the shot, the little ones can be seen sporting matching summer dresses and wearing super sweet bunny ears.

‘Happy Easter! 🐣💖🐰,’ doting dad Harry penned beside the upload.

Harry and Kate regularly share stunning throwback photos to their lavish white wedding day on social media.

The couple got married last year after Harry proposed in Barbados back in 2017.

Sharing an insight into the couple’s romance prior to the wedding, Harry joked that he’d be more likely to cry over footie than on his wedding day.

“I always wind my missus up that I’d cry if we won a trophy with England. And she said if you don’t cry when I walk down the aisle then she won’t go through with it,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I’m not a crier, I’m not someone who cries a lot. My missus has probably never seen me cry. So we’ll have to see what comes first.”