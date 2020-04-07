We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're a Harry Potter fan, you won't want to miss the brand new hub which brings the Hogwarts universe to your living room.

Harry Potter at Home is aimed at first-time readers, but it’s got activities that are perfect for long term fans of the series too.

The new website features fun lockdown activities such as crosswords, puzzles, word searches, videos and guides to keep Potterheads entertained.

Specific examples include quizzes, how to draw a niffler, and a handy guide to help you read the Harry Potter series for the first time.

If you’re into knitting, there’s a tutorial to help you make your own Weasley inspired scarf to keep you cosy.

You can even sort yourself into a Hogwarts house if you want to fully immerse yourself in the universe. Where will the sorting hat place you?

This exciting news was confirmed on Twitter, with JK Rowling writing, ‘Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch harrypotterathome.com.’

Whilst these activities are ideal for children, we’re sure adults can enjoy getting involved with Harry Potter at Home too. We all love a good quiz after all!

Better yet, there’ll be more activities added to the site as time goes on so you won’t get bored of doing the same things over and over again.

A statement on the Harry Potter at Home website reads, ‘We know that everyone is trying to keep safe at home at the moment.

‘And so, with J.K. Rowling and our friends at Audible, Bloomsbury, OverDrive, Pottermore Publishing and Scholastic, we are delighted to introduce Harry Potter At Home to help children, parents, carers and teachers add a touch of Harry Potter magic to our new daily lives.’

Harry Potter at Home is free to access, and there’s plenty of fun to be had and encourage creativity and time away from screens.