Harry Potter actor Devon Murray confirms he is expecting his first child – and his Hogwarts co-stars are thrilled

Harry Potter star Devon Murray has confirmed he’s expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Shannon McCaffrey.

The Irish born film star, who played Seamus Finnigan in the smash hit Harry Potter franchise, took to social media to share the wonderful news, leaving fans thrilled.

Revealing the news with a sweet photo of an ultrasound scan beside a grey elephant babygrow, Devon announced that his little one is set to make his appearance early next year.

‘Baby Murray – 14th of January 2021,’ he penned beside the picture.

Some of Devon’s Harry Potter co-stars made sure to send their love.

Luna Lovegood actress Evanna Lynch wrote, ‘Awwww congratulations Dev!! So happy for you! ❤️ you’re going to be such a fun dad!’

Scarlett Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson in the wizarding world chipped in too, writing, ‘Congratulations Dev!! So exciting 👶🏻💐.’

Meanwhile, Jamie Waylett, who played Vincent Crabbe, wrote, “Congratulations to you and the missus my brother💚’

So sweet!

Devon and his beau Shannon got together back in 2018 and the big screen star shared a gorgeous tribute to her on Valentine’s Day last year.

‘Our first #valentines together in #paris Only together 3 months but can’t imagine my life without @smccaffreyquinn,’ he penned next to a series of lovely photos of her.

This comes after it was revealed that Jessie Cave, who played Lavendar Brown in the Harry Potter films, is expecting her third baby with partner Alfie Brown.

The British actress, who already shares five-year-old son, Donnie, and three-year-old daughter, Margot, with comedian Alfie, confirmed that another little one is on the way with an adorable Instagram photo.

In the snap, Jessie can be seen showing off her growing baby bump in a blue, polka dot skirt.

‘Oops I did it again 🤰 ❤️ 🍂,’ she cheekily wrote.