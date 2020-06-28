We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave revealed she was taken into hospital on Saturday to make sure both she and her unborn baby were okay.

Jessie Cave told fans she spent Saturday in hospital after experiencing heart palpitations.

Via her Instagram Stories, the Lavender Brown actress shared a series of updates telling fans why she had gone to the hospital.

Her first update read, ‘I’m in hospital waiting for a doctor to check my swollen ankles. Nurse said my ankles don’t look that swollen… I wanted to say my ankles are usually very thin, like J.Lo’s’.

She added, ‘Worth the possible four hour wait just to hear the baby’s heartbeat though’.

Another update revealed she had been experiencing symptoms that she hadn’t had with her previous two pregnancies.

Jessie added, ‘Also experiencing heart palpitations and persistent headaches that I did not have with the other pregnancies.’

Following her stories, she added an in-feed update telling fans all was well.

Alongside a photo from the hospital, Jessie wrote, ‘Saturday afternoon spent in hospital checking baby/me is okay 👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏kinda fell in love with my 👩‍⚕️ thank you #nhs 🌈’

Many fans took to Jessie’s Instagram to wish her well following the hospital scare.

One wrote, ‘Hope you feel better soon Jessie ❤️’

Another added, ‘Yikes! Hope all is well x’

A third wrote, ‘Still serving colourful realness even in the ED! Glad you’re ok. 💕’

And a fourth added, ‘I’m really glad everything is fine! 🤗🤗🤗’

Jessie Cave announced her third pregnancy earlier this month, in a sweet Instagram post.

She’s already mum to five-year-old son Donnie, and three-year-old daughter Margot, who she shares with comedian partner Alfie Brown.

Jessie has starred in three Harry Potter films and one video game, but admitted she never intended to be an actress.

She told Bustle, “I never intended to be an actress — I needed money and accidentally got the role. Well, I auditioned but I wanted to be a performance artist which is what I am doing now.”

We’re so glad she’s doing okay!