Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has welcomed a baby boy.

The British actress announced the wonderful news of the birth of her third child on social media, sharing that her and partner Alfie Brown have become parents to a baby boy.

Jessie, who played Lavender Brown in the smash hit Harry Potter film franchise, shared an intimate image of her holding her newborn, alongside a caption revealing his name.

‘❤️ Abraham “Bam” Benjamin ❤️,’ she wrote.

Opening up on details of the birth, Jessie went on to add, ‘Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 mins after my waters were broken. Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy! This has been a very different experience to my first two births… much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control.

‘We are currently in the neo natal unit but he’s a strong boy and it’s the safest place for him right now.’

Sharing her love for comedian partner Alfie and the NHS, Jessie continued, ‘Thank you to @alfiebrowncomedian for being so wonderful (again) and taking this picture in the seconds after he was born and just moments before he was wheeled away out of our arms… honestly one of the hardest moments of my life…. hopefully he will be with us soon and it will be even more perfect ❤️.

‘And BIG LOVE AND RESPECT for all the mothers who’ve experienced the neonatal unit before us, along with us. 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 #NHS.’

Jessie, who is also mother to five-year-old Donnie and three-year-old Margot, first shared news of her pregnancy back in June.

‘Oops I did it again 🤰🥰 ❤️ 🍂,’ she simply wrote beside a photo of her showing off her growing baby bump.