Harry Potter star Jessie Cave reveals she’s pregnant with her third child

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave is pregnant.

The actress, who played Hogwarts student Lavender Brown in the hugely successful Harry Potter movie franchise, took to social media to confirm the wonderful news that she and her partner, comedian Alfie Brown, are expecting child number three.

The film and telly star, who already shares five-year-old son, Donnie, and three-year-old daughter, Margot, with funny man Alfie, confirmed that another little one is on the way with an adorable Instagram photo.

In the sweet snap, Jessie can be seen showing off her growing baby bump in a blue, polka dot skirt.

The news comes shortly after Ron Weasley star Rupert Grint welcomed his first child with girlfriend, Georgia Groome.

‘Oops I did it again 🤰 ❤️ 🍂,’ she cheekily penned beside the snap, prompting fans and followers to send hundreds of lovely comments.

‘Oh wow such lovely news 💖 massive congratulations 👏🏼,’ one wrote.

‘Ahh you look so lovely!! 💗💗💗,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Congrats Jessie 🎉🎉 Its really amazing to hear that ❤️❤️.’

Jessie’s partner Alfie made the announcement in his own humorous way, posting a snap of the baby’s scan photo on social media, before joking, ‘I’m very happy to announce my forthcoming vasectomy.’

Jessie and Alfie recently rekindled their romance after splitting when daughter Margot was just weeks old.

Speaking on how she balances being a mum with work life back in 2019, Jessie told Bustle, “I learned pretty early on you can’t do much work with children around.

“When they were babies maybe, but now they don’t sleep so I’m basically on my feet the entire day. My mum is brilliant; she helps me most days.

“And, actually, up until a few weeks ago I was living with her and my sister. My partner Alfie and I split up when Margot was only 10 weeks old.”

Jessie has also openly admitted that her most famous role in Harry Potter did little to fuel her desired career.

“I never intended to be an actress — I needed money and accidentally got the role. Well, I auditioned but I wanted to be a performance artist which is what I am doing now. So it did nothing for my career,” she admitted.