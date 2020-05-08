Harry Potter star Rupert Grint welcomes first child with his girlfriend Georgia Groome

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A massive congratulations are in order for actor Rupert Grint, who has just welcomed his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome.

Representatives confirmed yesterday, on Thursday 7th May, that the Harry Potter star and the British actress were proud parents of a baby girl.

In a statement, a representative told The Mirror, ‘Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.’

But the new parents are yet to reveal the name of their newborn daughter.

The news comes just weeks after the couple confirmed they were expecting, after Georgia was spotted out and about with a noticeable baby bump.

It means that Rupert is the first one of the three main Harry Potter leads to become a parent.

Rupert and Georgia – who starred in the teen comedy Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging – are known for keeping their relationship private.

However, back in 2018 Rupert told The Guardian that he wanted to become a father ‘soon’.

He said, ‘Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds.

‘I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters, and see what happens. I’d like to settle down and have kids soon.’

When quizzed if the 31-year-old would name his son after his Harry Potter character, he replied, ‘If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.’

News of the birth broke just hours after Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he had congratulated the pair on their impending arrival.

‘As soon as I found out, I texted him,’ Daniel told Inquirer.

‘I’m incredibly happy for him. He and Georgia have been together for a while. It’s really exciting. It is crazy to think because it’s in my head. It still feels like we’ve basically just met and we are about 16 years old.’