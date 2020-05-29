We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Harry Potter might be a children’s fantasy film but there are adult parts of the series.

Of course, the complicated plot line, scenes of slight horror and hilarious delve into swear words, but there are also subtle not safe for work references that give grown ups a little tickle.

And Harry Potter fans were shocked when they noticed one that was so suggestive it was saved for the credits.

The third Harry Potter film (that’s the Prisoner of Azkaban for the diehard fans) sees young wizard Harry gifted with a magical map from his friends Fred and George Weasley.

Famously known as the Marauder’s Map, it was created by Moony, Wormtail, Padfoot and Prongs (i.e. Harry dad’s James, his buddies now-Professor Remus Lupin and Sirius Black, and traitor Peter Pettigrew) and can tell the reader the live location of anybody on the ground of Hogwarts with pairs of moving feet.

The map was such a major part of the movie that it was used as the background for the credits of the third instalment, showing different pairs of feet stationery around the school or walking around.

And one eagle-eyed fan spotted a rather hilarious pair of feet (or two) that suggested something a bit naughty was going on.

Sharing a screen shot of the credits to social media, one Twitter user wrote ‘I found the secret sex scene in Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban’, alongside the snap.

If fans look closely, they can see a little alcove in the corner of a room that shows a pair of feet facing outwards while another pair of feet are in between facing the opposite direction.

Very suggestive…

Fans couldn’t believe the hilarious spot with many like and sharing the post and commenting on the shock-factor of the discovery.

It comes just days after infamous author J.K. Rowling revealed that she will be releasing her first children’s book since the iconic Harry Potter books.

The writer revealed on Twitter that she will be revealing her new fairy tale story in serial form to keep kids entertained during lockdown.

Let’s hope there are no secret sex scenes in that one…