We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Get well wishes

The eldest son of Katie Price, Harvey, has recorded an adorable message for her in a bid to help her feel better.

The 18-year-old is concerned for his mum after she broke both her ankles and feet on a family holiday to Turkey last month, with son Junior, 15, daughter Princess, 13, and boyfriend Carl Woods.

Katie, 41, who has both her feet in plaster casts, after having dentist work done on her teeth, captioned the clip, ‘Harvey wanted me to film him again bless him .. love him so much and how much he expresses how much he loved his mum he is so cute’ as she shared it on Instagram with her followers.

He can be heard saying, ‘Mummy I hope you feel brave and please may they fix your foot and doctors and nurses please. Mummy is so brave and don’t cry.’

Katie then asks Harvey, ‘Has mummy been crying?’ and he replied, ‘Yes.’

She explained, ‘It’s only because it hurst mummy doesn’t it?’ Harvey replied, ‘Yeah mum’.

The former glamour model asked him, ‘And what do you want to happen to mummy?’ he replied, ‘Fix it’

She explained, ‘Mummy will get fixed soon but it’s going to take a long time isn’t it? But I don’t want Harvey to be upset okay.’ He agreed and added, ‘Love you.’

Katie, who is also mum to son Junior, 15 daughter Princess, 13, son Jett, seven, and daughter Bunny, six recently had the casts removed so surgeons could operate on her feet and she has been told by doctors that the break is worse than they thought.

The registrar, the one that I saw earlier, came in and broke the news to me,’ she said.

‘Unfortunately when they got inside, because they wanted to do keyhole surgery, they were more smashed up and mangled than the x-ray… because it was three weeks ago I did it they’ve sort of started healing. It made their job harder.’

Katie has been told she will not be able to walk from three to six months after her injury and a full recovery is expected to take two years, making weekly tasks like shopping difficult.