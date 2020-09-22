We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Helen Flanagan and her fiancé Scott Sinclair are expecting their third child.

The former Coronation Street actress and the footballing pro took to social media last night to confirm the pregnancy news in the most adorable way.

The happy couple are already parents to two daughters – five-year-old Matilda and two-year-old Delilah.

Making sure to involve their little ones in the big announcement, Helen shared a photo of the family of four posing together with the little girls holding the ultrasound scan photos.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Helen can be seen showing off her blossoming bump under a smart black jumpsuit with doting dad Scott placing his hand on her stomach.

‘Our 3rd baby arriving March 2021 @scotty__sinclair ❤️,’ Helen penned, letting her fans and followers in on the wonderful news.

Lots of Helen’s celebrity pals took to the comment section to congratulate her and her family.

‘Awwwwww babe!!!! Congratulations so happy for you all! ❤️,’ wrote her ex Corrie co-star Michelle Keegan.

‘Congratulations beautiful 😍,’ added reality star Vicky Pattison.

‘Congratulations 😍❤️ 😘 such wonderful news,’ chipped in fellow mummy Sam Faiers, while EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa wrote, ‘Eeeek so excited and happy for you my love ❤️❤️.’

Helen recently opened up about the joys of motherhood, gushing over her role as a mum.

“I feel like my girls make me feel like I can do anything. I love being a mum, I love everything of it. Sometimes I’m like “this is going to be really difficult” because I’m tired or whatever, but it is amazing as well and I really enjoy it,” she told the Daily Mail.

“I always wanted to have a baby, that’s what I’ve always wanted. I think it’s just made me a lot happier, and gives you perspective and helps you rationalise what’s important. I think it gives you a real purpose.”