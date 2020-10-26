Hilary Duff announces she is expecting her third child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations are in order, because Hilary Duff has joined the recent celebrity baby boom and announced she’s expecting her third child!



Hilary Duff shared a sweet Boomerang on Instagram, showing husband Matthew Koma rubbing her bump. She captioned the post, ‘We are growing!!! Mostly me…’ Musician Matthew also shared the short clip, adding, ‘lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 – 2021.’

Hilary’s celebrity friends and followers rushed to congratulate the couple, with Mandy Moore writing, ‘Yay!! The best news!!! Love you two and can’t wait to be mamas together! Xo.’

Former Glee star Lea Michele also commented on the post, writing, ‘Yes!!!! Congratulations!!’ And singer Meghan Trainor posted a series of love hearts and added, ‘Beautiful mama!’

Hilary and Matthew already share daughter Banks, who was born in October 2018, and the former Lizzie McGuire star is also mum to son Luca, eight, from her relationship with Mike Comrie.

In March this year Matthew posted a lengthy tribute to Luca on his birthday, sharing a sweet snap of them together and writing, ‘It’s this little dude’s 8th birthday today and I couldn’t be more proud + honored to watch him become the little man, son, brother and role model he is.

‘Some of the perspective this kid brings into our world is actually mind blowing. We have each other’s backs so hard and I’ve learned more from him than he’ll ever realise.’

Matthew also thanked Luca for ‘ letting me walk you into school, for walking me down the aisle, reigniting the kid in me, singing my songs with me, looking out for my dairy allergy, teaching me every good iPad game, watching Frozen with your sister every morning, letting mom think you break things when I really do, and for just simply being you.’

Hillary and Matthew got married in December 2019 and a source at the time told People that it was a ‘small and low key’ ceremony attended by family and close friends, adding, ‘The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard.’

Congratulations to Hilary and Matthew on their exciting news!