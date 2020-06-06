We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The entire team at Good Morning Britain have been keeping viewers up to date with the latest COVID-19 news, and one person in particular fans seem to be enjoying is Dr Hilary Jones.

Dr Hilary has been given the nicknames ‘pandemic pin-up’, ‘silver fox’ and even ‘delicious doctor’ by social media users – and Dee, 49, loves that her husband is getting so much attention.

The personal trainer said, ‘I love that people are admiring his looks. Good for him. He’s 67 and still turning heads. It’s quite funny because he’s been doing his own make-up and dressing himself instead of having a stylist, so he’s not even looking his best.’

Hilary and Dee have been married since 2016 but first met in 2008 while filming for GMTV in Spain.

The couple started dating in 2008, after Hilary split from his wife of 18 years, Sarah Harvey. Dee is Hilary’s third marriage – his first, to Anne Marie Vives, ended in 1987 after 10 years.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing for Hilary following his split from Sarah, the mother to his three children. In 2009 he was accused of cheating on her with TV presenter Sue Moxley. The affair claims came after Sarah publicly stood by Hilary in 1993 when he confessed to cheating with Josephine Buchan, his former co-presenter on ITV’s The Full Treatment.

But luckily it seems Dee and Hilary’s relationship is rock solid, and she can’t stop praising her man.

She said, ‘Of course I think he’s very attractive and he’s such a lovely man. He is charming and caring. I admit I tease him about [being a pin-up]. He just rolls his eyes and gets straight back to work.’

Keep up the good work, Dr Hilary!