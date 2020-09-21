Holly Willoughby shares the adorable activity she does with her kids

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby shared a rare glimpse into her family life this weekend, posting an adorable photo on Instagram.

The This Morning host revealed that she had been spending some time outdoors with her children, Harry, 11, Belle, nine and five-year-old Chester, showing off a snap of the little ones getting their hands dirty.

Explaining that her brood were busy creating a home for insects in the back garden of their London home, Holly wrote, ‘London’s sand castle…🍁 #anthouse 🐜.’

Doting mum Holly shares her three kids with husband Dan Baldwin. The couple recently celebrated their 13-year wedding anniversary and Holly shared a sweet photo from their big day to mark the occasion.

The pair rarely share photos of their children online and Holly has never shown the faces of the Baldwin kids on her social media platforms.

However, the blonde TV beauty proved her little trio are rather talented when it comes to photography, revealing they had helped her shoot her recent clothing campaign for M&S during lockdown.

Sharing a series of shots from the back garden photo shoot with her Instagram followers, Hol admitted that she had roped in Belle and Harry to get behind the camera and take some gorgeous photos of her in the Autumn high street range.

‘Photography by my Harry during lockdown #cleverkids 📸,’ Holly penned beside a stunning pic of herself posing in a bright yellow cardigan, a navy dress and a pair of classy heeled boots.

‘Autumn is here and the garden vegetable patch is looking a little unruly! The tomatoes (except for one) never went red 🤷🏼‍♀️ Luckily Autumn fashion is a little more reliable and a floral dress with boots is my go-to from September onwards. Keeping the sunshine with this turmeric yellow cardi for those chilly evenings @marksandspencer,’ she added.

‘Harry and Belle deffo hired for my next shoot…🙌🏾,’ wrote Holly’s This Morning colleague Rochelle Humes.

‘What great photographers! 👏🏼,’ added Radio 1 host Mollie King. We have to agree!