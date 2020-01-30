Holly Willoughby collapses on This Morning after competition goes wrong

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning’s Spin To Win competition went hilariously wrong, resulting in presenter Holly Willoughby collapsing to the floor.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left in hysterics after a series of mishaps during a recent instalment of their Spin To Win competition series.

The magazine show’s competition requires viewers to enter via their phone, and say the password if they’re called back to take part in the competition. But it descended into chaos when one viewer swore live on air.

A caller named Louise answered first, and when asked for the password she replied, “It’s me”. But Holly replied, “No that’s not the password. Hang up Louise, one rule!”

In response, Louise said, “Bloody hell”, before hanging up. This left both Holly and Phillip in shock as they raised their hands to their mouth, before apologising for the bad language.

Phillip added, “So sorry if she swore there but that’s what I would say.”

But the chaos didn’t stop there. Eight callers in a row didn’t answer their phone or say the right password, and the ninth and final caller had Holly Willoughby collapsing to the floor.

When asked about the colour of the iconic Only Fools and Horses Reliant Robin car, which was in the studio with them, Karolina replied “Green”.

It was this moment that sent Holly to the ground in hysterics, after the game show had truly descended into disaster.

In the end, Phillip had to tell Karolina the colour, and she won a trip to Bali. Viewers found the whole experience hilarious with many of them taking to Twitter.

One wrote, ‘Watching them try to do that spin to win on #ThisMorning is too funny 🤦♂️🤣’.

Another added, ‘@thismorning Finally someone gave the password. Nothing beats the swearing tho 😂😂’

And a third said, ‘@thismorning Spin to Win is too funny, where does everyone go and why aren’t they using the password, might have to have a go myself. #disaster’

Better luck next time?