Holly Willoughby’s daughter Belle does her first ‘interview’ live on This Morning

Holly Willoughby is a doting mum to three adorable children.

And the telly host’s nine-year-old daughter Belle played a part on today’s episode of This Morning.

Iconic presenter Holly and her co-star Phillip Schofield were busy interviewing comedian and author about his new children’s book, The Bolds.

During the chat, glam mummy Holly, who shares Harry, 11, Belle, nine and Chester, five, with husband Dan Baldwin, gave her little girl a special mention.

Explaining that her only daughter is a huge fan of Julian’s book series all about a family of hyenas, Holly admitted that she had asked Belle if she had anything to say to Julian during his appearance.

Holly revealed that Belle was keen to let Julian know that she’s a huge fan of his work and that she has read his first book a whopping six times.

She then added, “She asked, ‘Why did you choose hyenas?’

“She’s interviewing you now, Holly laughed.

It sounds like Belle’s got what it takes to replace her mum on the This Morning sofa when she grows up!

Later in the programme, Holly made another hilarious reference to her family life while chatting to a phone-in caller whose son had threatened to cut his own hair off.

Admitting that she had done a rather shoddy job of cutting her youngest little one Chester’s hair, she joked, “I gave Chester such a dodgy hair cut the other day. I got through lockdown and gave him such a dodgy one the other day!”

Holly took the day off This Morning last Monday in order to take her brood back to school for the first time since it closed for the coronavirus lockdown.

Luckily, her telly pal Davina McCall was on hand to step in and present alongside Phillip.