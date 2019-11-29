In a heart-warming episode of This Morning, Holly Willoughby was overcome with emotion after meeting four-year-old Christian.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield interviewed Christian, a young boy who was born with severe brain damage. As a result of this, doctors had feared he’d never be able to walk, talk, or even smile, which is a devastating thing to come to terms with.

This Morning shared the sweet moment on Twitter – as Christian was sat on his 18-year-old sister Jade’s knee, she revealed that she’d taught him sign language. Christian was adopted by mum Diana, who appeared alongside Jade to tell his lovely story.

In the clip, Phillip explained that Jade had sacrificed a lot to be with Christian, and that the pair shares an ‘incredible bond’. But, despite everything, he is now able to communicate.

But, even more remarkably, Christian is now able to verbally communicate as well as using sign language. To demonstrate this, Jade said “I love you to the moon and back”, to which Christian replied, “moon, back!”

There wasn’t a dry eye in the studio, as Holly burst into tears at this sweet moment alongside Jade and Diana. Phillip looked emotional as well, so it’s clear Christian’s story has had a profound impact.

Jade said that Christian’s ability to speak, “really gets me”, as she wiped away her tears. Responding to this, mum-of-three Holly said, “Oh my goodness me” with tears streaming down her face.

Jade told the presenters that she could tell that Christian wanted to talk, based on the noises he was making and the look in his eyes.

She said, “So every time he finished his food, we’d say ‘Christian it’s finished now’ and he’d smile but he’d never say it. On one day he signed it, and I was crying my eyes out. From that day on, every time he finished he’d sign finished, without us telling him. Now he knows around 100 signs.”

Jade taught herself sign language through online tutorials, and now has a platform where she teachers others alongside Christian. Her social media page Sign Along With Us teaches others to sign along to music.

She explained, “That’s how he learns most his sign now, if we do it in a song he picks it up straight away.”

This Morning gifted luxury spa passes and tickets to a Manchester City game to the family, and Christian said “thank you” to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in a final emotional moment.