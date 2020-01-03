This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby shared a photo of all three of her children to see in 2020.

Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin posed with their children, in front of a burning 2020 shaped effigy. Holly and Dan were pictured waving in the Instagram update, to see off the previous year.

Addressing her 6 million Instagram following, Holly wrote, ‘To kindness and love … the things we need most… #ifyouknowyouknow #happy2020’.

Holly Willoughby doesn’t share photos of the whole family often, so followers everywhere loved her sweet update. She and husband Dan Baldwin are parents to 10-year-old Harry, eight-year-old Belle, and five-year-old Chester.

In the sweet photo, the proud parents are seen raising their glasses to the year ahead, as they hold on to their children’s hands.

The family received lots of sweet messages from followers, including fellow celebrity friends.

TV host Rochelle Humes wrote, ‘Happy New Year you beautiful bunch 💖’.

Fellow presenter Angela Scanlon added, ‘Happy NY kids xx’.

And Celebrity Juice star Keith Lemon said, ‘Appy new year!’.

Holly’s fans were also quick to flood her comments with well-wishes for the year ahead. One wrote, ‘Happy New Year to you Holly and your family hope 2020 is good to you all ❤️🍀’

Another added, ‘Wishing you and your family and friends a Healthy and Happy New Year. Here’s to 2020 🍾🥂💞🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿’

This Morning fans should expect to see more of Holly Willoughby from this month, as ITV has revealed a big change to the popular magazine show. The change is expected to take effect from January 6th.

Last month, Holly fought back tears as she addressed a rumour that she and Phillip Schofield were in a rift.

The presenter cleared the air, saying, “You couldn’t do the amount of hours of TV that we do with each other without getting on.”

So it seems we’ll be seeing plenty of Holly and Phil on our screens in 2020!