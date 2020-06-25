We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby’s feet were the topic of conversation amongst her fans this week.

After the This Morning host shared her usual outfit selfie on Instagram before going on air on Wednesday, loads of her followers flocked to the comment section to point out something odd about her toes.

Although Holly sporting a gorgeously bold, floral frock from L.K. Bennett was the most noticeable aspect of the snap for lots of fans, others couldn’t help but notice that her feet seemed to have suffered a tanning fail.

‘Need some colour on those toes,’ one wrote, pointing out their pasty white colour compared to the glowing bronze tone on the rest of Holly’s complexion.

‘You’ve missed your toes,’ joked another, while a third asked, ‘Have you perhaps been wearing flip flops?’

While Holly’s insisted she’s not a fan of fake-tanning her pins in the past, the TV beauty has admitted she gives them a little colour boost.

“This is a leg make-up which, to be honest, I will never wear in real-life but is more for the telly,” she once said on This Morning.

“Everybody thinks I wear fake tan and I hate fake tan. I have never been able to get on with it. I’ve probably had three fake tans in my whole life.”

While it’s likely Hol may have caught the sun during this month’s scorching heat wave, not everyone was convinced that Holly’s anti-fake tan.

The doting mum-of-three took Monday morning off in order to take her brood back to school for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

When she returned to the studio on Tuesday, eagle-eyed viewers couldn’t help but wonder how she’d achieved a glow overnight.

‘Can only assume @hollywills children’s school gave spray tans at the gates yesterday #ThisMorning,’ one cheeky viewer joked on Twitter.