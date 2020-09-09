Holly Willoughby leaves fans in stitches with hilariously odd photo

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby left her Instagram followers cracking up today when she posted a very bizarre and rather cheeky photo online.

The This Morning host, who just spent a long summer getaway in Portugal during her break from the ITV chat show, took to social media to upload a snippet of the script from today’s instalment of the programme.

The snap shows what appears to be Holly’s lines for a rather raunchy sounding segment.

‘Holly: ‘What to keep out of your vagina, and off your vulva. So let’s find out,’ the words in the hilarious image say.

Captioning the funny upload, Holly joked, ‘How’s your morning shaping up? Here’s mine! ⭐️,’ leaving her followers and celeb pals laughing.

‘Oh boy 🤣,’ wrote Holly’s This Morning colleague Rochelle Humes, while Alison Hammond simply wrote, ‘Wow!‘

‘Will have to watch to see if you manage to keep your face straight saying that line! Good luck 🤣,’ joked a fan, pre-empting one of Holly’s famous on-air giggling fits.

‘Something tells me there’s no way you’ll get through this without laughing! Can’t wait! 😂,’ agreed another.

‘I am intrigued to find out 😂😂😂😂😂😂,’ chipped in a third commenter.

Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield returned to the This Morning studio this week after enjoying their well-deserved summer break.

During her time off, Holly spent plenty of quality time with her husband Dan Baldwin and their children Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and five-year-old Chester.

The mega-glam mum shared a snap online as she and her brood enjoyed a spot of tie-dying and donut decorating.

Holly and Dan also celebrated a huge marriage milestone over the summer, marking their 13 year wedding anniversary during their trip to the Algarve.

‘Yesterday marked 13 years since this photo was taken…I love you so much Daniel… totally blessed… my absolute 🌎 ✨💗,’ Holly wrote next to a gorgeous photo of her and TV producer Dan sharing a kiss after tying the knot.

Adorable!