Holly Willoughby has been fighting back the tears after watching her dad fly in a Spitfire.

The This Morning TV presenter is overwhelmed with emotions after enjoying her family break to Portugal as she watches her father Brian fly in the aircraft as he conquers one of his bucket list dreams.

Holly, who is mum to Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, five, with husband Dan Baldwin, uploaded the video to her Instagram and captioned it, ‘Well, I just received this footage from @boultbeeacademy of the moment my Dad ticked the big one off his bucket list and flew in a Spitfire… I think you can tell from his face that magic happened up there in the sky in that beautiful machine… Thank you @boultbeeacademy for making it so special and making dreams come true… I’m in bits here watching this.’

Holly’s presenting co-star Phillip Schofield arrived in the This Morning Studio back in June 2019 on a spitfire to mark D-Day.

At the time Phil couldn’t contain his delight, as he said, ‘That was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done!’

Holly further fuelled his excitement, she told him, ‘It really suits you!’

No doubt Phillip will be jealous of her dad’s achievement – having actually taken to the sky in the aircraft. And it’s not just children that love thrill seeking things to do.

Holly’s dad can be seen doing a rotation in the plane but the motion doesn’t phase him as he maintained a smile all round. But he did let out a little cheer.

Even Holly’s best friend Nicole Appleton admitted, ‘Brilliant!! My dad would love that!!’ and the experience even impressed the likes of Piers Morgan who commented, ‘Amazing!’

Holly is set to return to host This Morning after having a much-needed holiday from homeschooling her kids.