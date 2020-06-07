We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby wasn't going to let a rainy Saturday ruin her outdoor plans this weekend.

The This Morning host took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie with her fans as she enjoyed a back garden barbecue with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three kids, Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, five.

Rocking a hooded rain coat to shelter her from the Great British drizzle, the mega-glam mummy grilled burgers and steak on the smokey coals.

Captioning the natural snap, Holly penned, ‘Classic British BBQ for lunch today… not even the rain could dampen our spirits ☔️.’

Loads of the telly star’s fans commented on the snap to praise her on her resilience against the UK’s damp and unpredictable conditions.

‘Burgers do taste good with a bit of rain,’ one penned.

‘Haha amazing! We had a picnic in the rain today! Winning 😂👏,’ added another of her 6.7 million followers.

Doting mother Holly recently opened up about how she’s looking forward to celebrating her 40th birthday next year, admitting the past decade has revolved around her brood of three.

“I turn 40 next year and I have to say, I’m really looking forward to it. My 30s have been all about the kids – bringing them up, keeping all these balls afloat – but now they’re getting older, there’s a bit more space where I can start focusing on things that are happening for me.

“ I see my 40s as a chance to find myself again and figure out who I am,” she told Red.

Speaking on how she manages to balance her hugely successful career with feelings of mum guilt, she added, “Becoming a mum was the only thing I knew I definitely wanted when I was growing up, but the image I had never involved me being a working mum and that’s been the biggest challenge. I’ve been riddled with guilt about getting that part wrong.

“You love them so much and you don’t want to mess them up. The truth is, I didn’t do the drop-off on Harry’s or Belle’s first day of school because I was working.

“I hate that I wasn’t there because those are memories you can’t get back. But I’ve realised the only way that I can combat those feelings is to accept that sometimes I don’t get it right – and that’s fine.”