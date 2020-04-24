We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby stunned fans as she took to Instagram to share a gorgeous make-up-free selfie today.

The This Morning host posted the snap in order to support her telly co-star, Phillip Schofield, in his latest career venture.

Phillip, who bravely came out as gay earlier this year, has branched out into the world of booze, sharing his passion for wine by releasing his very own.

Phil teamed up with Italian wine producer When In Rome to create his own selection of vino to be sold exclusively at Waitrose.

The wine boxes are ethically sourced from independent Italian vineyards, and a Falanghina and a Nero di Troia with Phil’s name on will be available to buy in Waitrose stores and online, from today.

Making sure to give Schofe a pat on the back for his boozy launch, Holly posed beside her Friday night tipple, baring her fresh face for the natural photo.

‘I mean… it’s Friday… work and home schooling done for the week… I can’t go for a drink with @schofe but I figure this is the next best thing! Thank you @schofe for the most delicious wine,’ Holly wrote.

Swooning over the mum-of-three’s appearance, one commenter wrote, ‘Lovely with no make-up.’

‘So beautiful so natural ❤️❤️,’ agreed a second.

Meanwhile, other fans sounded keen to get their hands on a glass of Phil’s alcoholic creation.

‘This I need to try 🍷😘,’ wrote one.

And another chipped in ‘Can you really buy Phillips wine?! Exciting!!!’

Phillip recently opened up about the wine-making process, saying, “When I agreed to this partnership, I had certain conditions; I wanted to be part of the tasting team.

“I wanted figures on how eco-friendly box wine was and I wanted it to be good value. The result is something I felt I could really invest in.

“I have really enjoyed the process of sourcing, selecting and now sharing these wines with everyone.

“I don’t think there is anything I have been so passionate about, so I hope everyone enjoys them as much as I do.”