Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield left shocked after hilarious 80-year-old woman makes very cheeky confession

An 80-year-old guest on This Morning has left viewers laughing - along with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield - after she shared intimate details of her sex life.

Iris Jones was a guest on the daytime show today, but it’s safe to say she surprised everyone – including the show’s hosts – as she described relations with her 35-year-old boyfriend, Mohamed Ahmed Ibriham.

On a segment, which was titled “My Egyptian Toyboy Isn’t After My Money,” Iris proceeded to share details of the first time she and Mohamed had sex.

When asked to describe the night in question by Holly, Iris replied, “[It was] pretty rough.”

She added, “Nobody had been near me for 35 years. I thought I was a virgin again.”

Iris continued, refusing to hold back, “Anyway, can I say… we used a whole tube of KY jelly.

“And the thing is, I couldn’t walk the next day. I felt as if I’d been riding a horse. Saddle sore wasn’t in it!

“Anyway, we got over that. We got over that.”

Her comments left hosts Holly and Phil speechless on the This Morning sofa, but the pair appeared to laugh at the 80-year-old’s openness.

Naturally the clip of Iris spilling the beans has stirred up a wave of comments on social media – with some even dubbing it as ‘greatest TV moment of the year’.

One person tweeted, ‘Daytime telly never fails to amaze me!’

Another said, ‘Televisual Moment Of The Decade, thus far, and probably till it ends! What a lady!!’

Someone else simply commented, ‘Good for you Iris.’

While another added, ‘I don’t think I’ve laughed at #ThisMorning as much as I did at this moment.’

‘The Egyptian toyboy woman on #ThisMorning has me WHEEZING,’ said someone else.

Iris revealed that she thought she would never find love again but – after getting in touch with Mohamed on social media – her dreams of romance have finally come true.

Now she is planning her dream wedding.

It’s certainly a TV segment we are going to remember for a while!