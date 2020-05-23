We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be replaced on This Morning next week.

The regular and much-loved presenters will be taking some time off next week to rest and reset at home.

The duo famously take off every school holiday in order to have a break from their daily segments.

Despite most children being out of school at the moment, next week still marks the half term break, so Phillip and Holly will be taking the week off.

And it’s been revealed that fellow presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will take over for the pair.

ITV aired an advert for the show featuring the lovable married presenting duo, which showed some of the couple’s entertaining and comedic on-screen moments.

The voiceover then confirmed that the pair would be taking over presenting the show next week, saying, “Hit the right note with Eamonn and Ruth next week on This Morning.”

Eamonn and Ruth are known for hosting the popular magazine show every Friday morning, as Phillip and Holly usually present on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

It comes just days after Holly revealed what she has been getting up to in lockdown with her three children.

The presenter is mum to 11-year-old Harry, nine-year-old Belle and five-year-old Chester and has been helping them get through school work while they have been at home and away from school during lockdown.

And Holly recently revealed that she has been making the most of being able to work during lockdown.

Speaking about how she feels lucky to have been able to carry on her day job during the countrywide lockdown, she said that she has been enjoying learning new skills from the TV studio, for example baking and cooking.

The mum-of-three then said in an Instagram Live video that she has been taking the skills that she’s been learning home to share them with her children.

“I’d never made a loaf of bread in my life and Phil Vickery on This Morning showed us how to make a loaf of bread that you didn’t need a bread maker for,” she said.

“It was the simplest thing in the world and now I’ve started making bread. I make two loaves a week.

“Harry helps me. He now knows how to make a loaf of bread and these are like life lessons.

“It’s so simple, and it’s like a massive, great big – I mean it’s impressive.”