Holly Willoughby fights back tears over Phillip Schofield amid rift rumours

Holly Willoughby fought back tears as she opened up about Philip Schofield and her role on This Morning amid rumours of a rift between her and her co-host.

According to reports by The Sun, the telly duo’s relationship has become “strained” in recent months.

But Holly put any rumours of drama between the pair to bed when she began swooning over her love for the role on the ITV chat show, as they came together for the launch of Dancing On Ice last night.

Tearing up in a chat with Metro, Holly said, “Phil and I met on this show. There’s a lot of history. You’re going to set me off.

“My kids really love the show as well.”

Reminiscing on her journey with Dancing on Ice, the blonde telly star continued, “I get quite emotional thinking about it, that all of them were carried in my tummy on this show and when we finished I always went off and had the babies.

“So now it’s really nice because they love it and I tend to split it, I bring one of them each week, they come for the whole day and sit through the rehearsals. It’s really nice. It’s a real family show.”

As Hol continued to well up, Phillip cheekily joked, “You’re not pregnant are you?”

Continuing to defend her relationship with Phil, Holly told Newsbeat, “You couldn’t do the amount of hours of TV that we do with each other without getting on.”

While silver fox Phil added, “We have such a laugh. We’re best mates, she’s like the sister I never had. I just adore working with her, she’s just perfect.’

Aw, how sweet!