Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's return to This Morning has finally been confirmed.

The telly hosting duo left the This Morning studio for a lengthy summer break back in July, allowing stand-ins Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes to fill their shoes.

In great news for loyal fans of Holly and Phil, the date that the iconic presenting pair are set to appear back on our screens has been confirmed.

According to The Mirror, ITV officials have said that September 1st will be the big day, with Holly and Phil reclaiming their roles on the This Morning sofa and Piers Morgan coming back to Good Morning Britain, too.

With mum-of-three Holly’s TV return on the horizon, she has been forced to cut her holiday in Portugal short in order to jet home and spend 14 days in self-isolation.

In light of the government’s coronavirus rules that state anyone travelling back to the UK from Portugal must spend two weeks in quarantine, Holly, her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, five, have had to make their planned seven week trip just five weeks long.

A source explained, “Holly accepts that she has to go into quarantine and will follow the rules.

“Instead of seven weeks away she has had to make it five – but it’s what she’s had to do to keep the This Morning team safe and to ensure she returns to the show on time.”

Holly made sure to treat her fans to a couple of gorgeous snaps from her summer spent in the Algarve.

In one stunning Instagram upload, she can be seen showing off her glowing complexion and golden blonde locks in an up-close selfie.

Flashing her make-up free face covered in freckles for the camera, Holly prompted loads of complimentary comments from her admirers and celebrity pals.

‘Hello gorgeous ❤️,’ penned Davina McCall.

‘My girl! ❤️,’ added Baby Spice, Emma Bunton.