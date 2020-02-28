We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left This Morning viewers in tears yesterday after they made the loveliest gesture.

During yesterday’s show they dialled into fellow host Alison Hammond as she surprised a lucky competition winner at their house during a game of Dosh on your Doorstep.

The show’s competitor was This Morning fan Melissa, who told Alison that if she won the game’s £1,000 prize she would use it towards her wedding.

Melissa explained to Alison that after a tough year, during which she had been mostly unable to leave her house after a car accident left her on crutches, her long-term partner had popped the question after ten years together.

And presenters Holly and Phil were so moved by Melissa’s story that they vowed to cheat the game if she didn’t win.

Luckily, Melissa won the £1,000 without any assistance, but the winner was then reduced to tears when Phillip and Holly decided to double her winnings with their own money.

“We love her so much,” said Phil, “and we don’t do this very often but because she’s such an amazing winner, and because she’s had such a rough time, Holly and I are going to add another £1,000 to her winnings”.

And the iconic duo decided to make another adorable gesture to the winner.

Melissa, who is currently awaiting a mobility scooter, had told the This Morning team that she was struggling to find a wedding dress because of her physical condition.

So Phil and Holly decided to help her out. The presenters revealed that the This Morning team would find her the perfect dress for her big day, with Phil saying, “We’ll do it! Alison”.

“She doesn’t need a shop we’ve got an amazing team down here who can do it for her. We’ll sort it, she can come here.”

A tearful Holly added, “Come in, we’ll help you, we’ll help you”.

And viewers were left in tears after the adorable gestures, taking to Twitter to praise the TV team.

‘Well done all of you. That was so lovely,’ wrote one viewer. ‘Brought a tear to my eye. Hope Melissa has a great wedding day’.

‘DoshonyourDoorstep with Melissa and Alison was so lovely and had me in tears at the end,’ added another. ‘I wish her and her Fiance every happiness for a wonderful wedding Wedding day and in the future’.

‘Awe I had tears streaming down my face,’ commented another fan, ‘this was so sweet and kind 💕’.

Others wrote, ‘Well done This Morning. Lovely gesture’, ‘That really made my day!’ and ‘So cute 💖💖’.

Good luck to Melissa with her forthcoming nuptials!