Holly Willoughby shared a rare, never-seen-before photo of her daughter Belle as she confirmed some exciting news.

The This Morning host, who is a doting mum to 11-year-old Harry, nine-year-old Belle and five-year-old Chester, took to Instagram to let her fans know that a brand new M&S clothing collection is on the way soon.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of herself posing in her back garden, wearing some gorgeous pieces from the high street Autumn line, Holly explained that photos for the range had been taken during lockdown by her little girl.

‘So here it is…After giving you a sneak peek, I’m delighted to reveal the first of my favourite looks from @marksandspencer ‘s Autumn collection, expertly shot by my Belle whilst in quarantine … Such classic coat and perfect with this beautiful dress… hope you like it! 🍁🍂🌾,’ she wrote.

Mega-glam mum Holly also shared a snap of Belle getting the shots from behind the camera, showing her daughter from the back displaying her French braids.

‘Your daughter is an amazing photographer!! ✨, one fan wrote in the comment section.

‘She’s a natural👏👏👏😉,’ praised another.

‘Fabulous love the whole outfit..your young photographer is doing a great job 👏,’ agreed a third.

You can pick up the frock that Holly is rocking in the photo for less than £40 on the M&S website right now.

The Geometric Belted Midi Shirt Dress is the Autumn piece of dreams and would team perfectly with any cosy, neutral coat.

It’s received loads of rave reviews from shoppers too.

‘This dress is outstanding. The style and material is beautiful. I have purchased a few of M&S shirt dresses and they are all amazing. The Geometric Shirt Dress looks very expensive and is similar to a Gucci dress. I noticed the dress sold out immediately and I can see why. Marks hits this style of dress impeccably an excellent and classy dress at an amazing price. 100 out of 100 just love the dress,’ one impressed M&S customer wrote.

‘Great fabric weight for autumn and winter. Right amount of fabric in skirt of dress so that it hangs beautifully. Very pleased with style and colour hope to get lots of wear, Great value for money,’ added another.