‘Does that mean I’m pregnant?’ Holly Willoughby takes Phillip Schofield by surprise with pregnancy remark

Holly Willoughby took her co-star Phillip Schofield by surprise yesterday when she pondered over whether she’s pregnant or not.

The This Morning presenters took to Instagram after the Thursday instalment of the programme to have a play around with some filters.

After discovering one that identifies you as a star of the ITV chat show, Holly was surprised to find out her result.

Filming herself for the hilarious social media upload, Holly revealed “I’m Rochelle!” as a snap of part-time presenter Rochelle Humes appeared on the screen.

Mum-of-three Holly couldn’t help but wonder if it meant that she was expecting just like former Saturdays singer Rochelle, who announced she is set to welcome her third baby last month.

“Does that mean I’m pregnant?,” she asked the ITV set crew.

Calling in from across the studio Phillip yelled, “No, no, no!”

“What a way to find out,” Holly laughed.

Rochelle and her partner Marvin already share two adorable daughters called Alaia-Mai and Valentina.

The couple recently confirmed that they will become parents to a baby son in October.

They revealed the news in an utterly adorable video, in which the little girls can be seen running around the garden on an Easter egg hunt.

‘It was an odd Easter but we found some magic in the chaos. The Easter Bunny dropped by and sent Marv some back up 💙👶🏽 #aneasterwewillneverforget,’ Rochelle captioned the upload, after telling the girls they are big sisters to a little brother.

Loads of fans bombarded the comment section with lovely words.

‘Omg it’s a boy. Congratulations 😍😍😍,’ one wrote.

‘This is the cutest thing I’ve seen all day!!! ❤️,’ agreed another, while a third chipped in, ‘I have a younger sister and a younger brother! It’s the best being part of 3!’