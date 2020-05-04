Holly Willoughby quits ITV show after 12 years on the air

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby has quit ITV show Celebrity Juice after 12 years on the show’s team.

The This Morning presenter, who has worked as a panel captain on the show late-night comedy show for over a decade, took to her Instagram page to announce that she will be leaving the show behind.

Sharing a collage of photos of her in wacky outfits alongside show host Keith Lemon, whose real name is Leigh Francis, and co-captain Fearne Cotton, Holly wrote, ‘Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos…I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone.

‘Thank you to you all for watching..we’ve always had the loudest and best audiences,’ she continued.

‘Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support…Over the years the production team has changed, however to anyone lucky enough to have worked on the show, they will know that we really do have the best time, it’s never felt like work and always been to me like a night out… Thank you for all your ingenious ideas and hard work.

‘All good things must come to an end and nothing lasts forever… It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person… whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedies finest.

‘@keithlemon … Where to begin… I remember starting this journey with you and saying ‘I think this might work’… my goodness me it did… three friends, you me and @fearnecotton … and that is what is at the heart of it.. friendship…I love the bones of you Lemon!

‘Thank you for making me laugh for twelve years,’ she finished. ‘I’ll be back as a guest and just to make sure someone is keeping you in check… if I don’t see you through a week or next week or the week after… know you are always in my heart… ❤️’.

We wonder who will take up the star’s position!