The ’emotional’ reason Holly Willoughby has been replaced by Davina McCall on This Morning

Loyal This Morning viewers are used to tuning into the ITV chat show to see hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

But things were very different today.

Iconic telly host Holly was replaced by her showbiz pal Davina McCall on the morning programme for a seriously “emotional” reason.

Addressing the obvious fact that Holly was missing from her usual spot beside her on-screen colleague, Phillip said, “Holly is taking her children to school today, they’re all going back today.

“It’s a staggered affair and it’s quite complicated and I imagine quite emotional,” he added, explaining that Holly’s brood are returning to education for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began.

Meanwhile, Holly swapped her usual outfit Instagram photo for a sweet snap of her kids shoes on the way to school for the first time in months.

The doting mum, who shares 11-year-old Harry, nine-year-old Belle and five-year-old Chester, with husband Dan Baldwin, wrote, ‘The new norm… back to school… 🍎.’

Lots of Holly’s fans quickly sent their support via the comment section.

‘SO pleased you’re there to see them off. An emotional day I’m sure ❤️,’ one wrote.

‘Very special moment, missing u on This Morning ❤️,’ added another.

‘Oh god you must be feeling all sorts of emotions @hollywilloughby. Hope all goes okay 💕,’ chipped in a third.

Meanwhile, This Morning viewers took to social media to praise Holly’s stand-in Davina for her great work.

‘Wonderful seeing Davina on This Morning,’ one Tweeted.

‘Ahh Davina on This Morning. Can’t believe I’ve got into this programme whilst working from home! Spent years thinking it wasn’t my cup of tea,’ added a second, admitting that they’ve become an avid watcher of This Morning during lockdown.

One mum had to explain to her little girl that the This Morning studio isn’t Holly and Phil’s living room, writing, ‘My 2 year old daughter Esme has just told us Holly isn’t with us today as “she’s gone to work!” She obviously thinks you guys are at home when she sees you every Monday morning!‘