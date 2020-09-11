Holly Willoughby’s replacement has been revealed as she leaves ITV show

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby has passed the baton to another presenter, after confirming she was leaving a popular ITV show earlier this year.

Holly Willoughby was a familiar face on ITV’s Celebrity Juice, but decided to leave after 12 years on the show.

It’s not the end for Celebrity Juice though, as host Keith Lemon has revealed who’ll be joining him for the new series.

Taking to Instagram, Keith shared a selfie alongside Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack, confirming they’d be the new team captains.

In his caption, he wrote, ‘All new @celebjuiceofficial on t’ telly Autumn on @itv2 with new team captains my pals @thewhitmore and @emilyatackofficial can’t wait!’

Laura shared the same picture to her own Instagram, adding, ‘So excited to be the new team captain with my gal @emilyatackofficial All new @celebjuiceofficial coming this autumn. Dream job! Bring it on @keithlemon 🙌🏻’

Holly was also quick to share her excitement, commenting, ‘Woohoo!!!!! Looking absolutely gorgeous 💕💕💕’

Fans are already looking forward to the new line-up, with many taking to Instagram to share their thoughts.

One wrote, ‘Brilliant!!!! Best choices ever x’

Another added, ‘Excellent choice Keith 👍🏼’

And a third said, ‘Yay can’t wait for you to be back on our tele, well done ladies 👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻👍🏻’

We don’t yet have a confirmed air date for the new Celebrity Juice, but Keith did tease it would arrive in Autumn.

So hopefully we don’t have long to wait before we can tune in again, we’ve missed it!

Autumn TV is gearing up to be very exciting, as The Great British Bake Off confirmed it was returning soon.

Holly Willoughby confirmed her departure from Celebrity Juice in May, saying she was leaving after “12 years of fantastic chaos”.

However, there’s a real chance Holly will join the panel again soon, as her statement told Keith Lemon, “Thank you for making me laugh for 12 years. I’ll be back as a guest and just to make sure someone is keeping you in check.”

