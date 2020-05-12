We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby shared a rare photograph of her first born son Harry as he celebrated a special day yesterday.

The beautiful This Morning host treated her Instagram followers to a sweet snap of her little boy blowing out his candles on his 11th birthday.

Harry, who Holly shares with husband Dan Baldwin, can be seen happily sat in front of a delicious looking chocolate birthday cake, placed on a football printed table cloth.

Captioning the upload, mum-of-three Holly swooned over her first baby, penning, ‘Happy 11th Birthday gorgeous Harry… we love you so so much💙⚽️ 💨🎂.’

Lots of Holly’s celebrity family friends took to the comment section to send Harry their love.

‘Happy birthday Harry! Sending love from us all,’ wrote Holly’s Baby Spice bestie, Emma Bunton.

‘Awwww big Happy Birthday Harry. Sending you lots of love from all of us. ❤️,’ chipped in Holly’s This Morning colleague, Rochelle Humes.

‘Love that kid,’ presenter Dermot O’Leary warmly added.

Holly rarely shares peeps into her family life and left fans cooing over her sweet little ones when she revealed their Mother’s Day treat for her recently.

Snapping a selfie in bed with Harry, 11, Belle, nine and Chester, five, Holly explained that the trio had been getting busy in the kitchen.

‘My three little bears made me breakfast in bed today… 1st time totally by themselves… Burnt toast and an apple served on a bread board… heaven… Happy Mother’s Day to you all… it’s different but the loves the same…✨💕,’ she wrote.

Hol also shared an insight into some foodie creativity she had been doing with her little girl, confessing she had let Belle make her very own ice cream cake for her birthday.

The treat turned out super well and the telly star proudly shared an image of the candy covered construction.

‘Reporting back… Ice cream cake was a success! Belle is super happy with her birthday creation… and we are super happy to have such a ray of sunshine in our life… Happy birthday beautiful Belle… keep being you… just as you are… we LOVE you,’ she wrote.

Yum!