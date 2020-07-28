Holly Willoughby shares glimpse of her summer holiday with gorgeous selfie

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby is currently enjoying her annual summer holiday away from our TV screens.

The This Morning host and her co-star Phillip Schofield, who famously present the smash hit ITV chat show, said goodbye to their iconic jobs earlier this month as they headed off for a well needed break.

Following a tearful final goodbye and having Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes fill their shoes, the duo have been spending time away from the spotlight and Holly shared a glimpse of her chill time online.

The mega-glam mum-of-three shared a stunning selfie for the eyes of her 6.8 million Instagram followers, posing for the up-close shot with minimal make-up and a black and white filter.

Showing off her full, natural brows and long, fluttery eyelashes, Holly gazed into the camera for the pretty photo.

Captioning the upload, Holly explained she was taking part in the female empowerment trend taking over social media right now by tagging women who inspire her.

Tagging the her stylist and the brains behind her impeccable fashion sense Angie Smith, her make-up artist Patsy O’Neill and her close pal Shiarra Bell, Holly wrote, ‘Challenge accepted @shishib @angiesmithstyle@patsyoneillmakeup … Always and forever I will lift up and support my womenfolk #womensempowerment#womensupportingwomen 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️.’

‘You are so beautiful inside and out 💖,’ one sweet fan wrote to Holly in the comment section.

‘Totally gorgeous xx ❤️❤️❤️, added another, while a third penned, ‘Wow you look stunning 😍😍😍.’

This comes after it was suggested that Holly and Phil could be set to leave This Morning for good.

With the show’s editor Martin Frizell reportedly leaving his job on the programme, it’s thought that the dynamic duo could follow.

While there’s nothing to say for sure that the pair are thinking about giving up their This Morning cue cards, a source has explained that Martin is the main crew member keeping Holly and Phil in check.

The insider said, “Phil and Holly actually listen to Martin. Who knows what they’d do if he left?”