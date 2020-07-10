Holly Willoughby makes surprising comment about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

During Friday's episode of This Morning, Holly Willoughby opened up about her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Holly Willoughby revealed that the royal couple must be “stressed” following their move to the United States.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey joined Holly and fellow presenter Phillip Schofield to discuss the latest royal news.

As they discussed the move to Los Angeles, Holly looked sympathetic towards the couple.

Their move occured right before lockdown happened in March, which the presenter suggested must be causing additional worries.

She revealed, “They must be so stressed. Like their heads as individual human beings on this planet, with all of that going on.

“You can’t imagine what they’re going through.”

Camilla agreed with Holly, especially as they had a number of projects going on before lockdown hit.

She said, “It’s stressful as well because they wanted to have this great relaunch in America. They have their new charitable foundation Archwell, it’s named after baby Archie.

“And for them to hit the ground running over there, and of course, coronavirus has put a stop to all of it.”

She added, “We don’t know when their Apple TV series is coming out with Oprah about mental health, that may have been put on hold.”

Camilla also suggested that the couple might need a reset in January, as they had such big plans for 2020 which were quickly halted.

She revealed, “It has been a bit of a damp squib and that’s not what they wanted. They’re going to have to reset this I think in January.”

In addition, Holly Willoughby praised the Queen for addressing the nation during unprecedented times.

“We sort of need her. Whenever you see her face you sort of feel grounded.”