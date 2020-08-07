We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby left fans swooning with her recent Instagram upload.

The This Morning host is currently spending time away from our TV screens for a well-needed summer break.

She and her co-host Phillip Schofield said goodbye to their loyal audience back in July to leave the studio for two months off and Holly’s proved that she’s been kicking back and relaxing in the best way.

Treating her fans to a glimpse inside her summer schedule, Holly posted a sizzling selfie taken under water in a swimming pool.

In the submerged shot, the mega-glam mum-of-three can be seen rocking a black swimsuit and a silver necklace.

Grinning at the camera with her eyes wide open, Holly showed off her mermaid-esque selfie skills.

Of course, the sultry image left the blonde telly beauty’s followers in awe, with many taking to the comment section to shower her with compliments.

‘Holly is the definition of a beautiful human. Inside and out god damn 🔥,’ one penned.

‘That’s just showing off now ❤️❤️❤️, teased another, while a third chipped in, ‘Always gorgeous Holly.’

Earlier this week, Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin celebrated their wedding anniversary and the morning TV queen shared a very rare photo from their wedding day alongside a super sweet tribute to him.

Beside the picture of the happy couple sharing a smooch on their big day, Holly wrote, ‘Yesterday marked 13 years since this photo was taken…I love you so much Daniel… totally blessed… my absolute 🌎 ✨💗.’

Adorable!

Plenty of Holly’s celebrity pals made sure to send their love in honour of the special milestone.

‘Awwwwwwww ❤️❤️ congrats guys ❤️,’ wrote Davina McCall.

‘Congratulations love birds 🦢 😍🙌🏾,’ added Holly’s This Morning colleague, Rochelle Humes.

‘Big congratulations. Lotsa love to you both xxx,’ added her cheeky Celebrity Juice co-star, Keith Lemon.