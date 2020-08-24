Holly Willoughby rocks gorgeous white swimsuit in stunning holiday snap

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby has spent the summer on a well-deserved break from her TV life.

The This Morning host and her co-star Phillip Schofield said goodbye to loyal viewers back in July in order to step away from our screens to enjoy their annual break.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes stepped in to cover for the famous duo, with Alison Hammond, Rochelle Humes, Dermot O’Leary and Ore Oduba putting some shifts in too.

Now, Holly and Phil are set to return to their roles as This Morning stars in a matter of days, after spending the summer in relaxation mode.

Holly jetted off to Portugal with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three kids, Harry, 11, Belle, nine and Chester, five, where the family soaked up the sun for six weeks.

While Holly has now returned to the UK to prepare to for her return to work, she couldn’t help sharing a throwback to a day by the pool this weekend.

In the stunning photo shared on Instagram, Holly can be seen sporting a chic white swimsuit while perched on the poolside, spraying a can of sun cream at her golden skin and showing off her slim figure.

Hol’s blonde locks can be seen slicked back and damp from a swimming session and her complexion looks glowing.

The mega-glam mum gave fans a sneak peek into her holiday wardrobe last week too, posing for a selfie in a dazzling rainbow frock while sitting on the floor cross legged, with a sweet grin on her face.

‘Had to share this one with you… you know how I love a rainbow dress!‘ she penned beside the image.

The Portuguese getaway also marked a very special milestone for Holly and her hubby, with the couple celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary during the trip.

Holly made sure to share a sweet tribute to Dan in the form of an adorable photo from their wedding day, in which the smitten couple can be seen smooching in their wedding finery.

‘Yesterday marked 13 years since this photo was taken…I love you so much Daniel… totally blessed… my absolute 🌎 ✨💗,’ Holly wrote. Aw!