Disney on Ice is available to stream online for free after the skating sensation was made available worldwide.

For many families a trip to the local ice rink to see a Disney on Ice show would have been part of their annual Christmas traditions.

While many will be snapping up Black Friday Disney deals there are some treats which money doesn’t have to buy.

With large entertainment events not allowed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic many youngsters, who don’t have access to Disney+ will be missing out on their fix of Disney this year.

Well, fear not, for Disney has come to the rescue of families everywhere by adding the recorded performances in full to an online streaming platform for free – and they’re available worldwide.

Disney on Ice is a series of touring ice shows produced by Feld Entertainment under agreement with The Walt Disney Company. The shows feature figure skaters portraying the roles of Disney characters in performances derived from various Disney films.

And while the Disney on Ice Magical Ice Festival UK tour has been cancelled this year, you can watch past performances online instead.

The full performances now streaming include musical ice dance numbers Friend Like Me, A Whole New World, Be Our Guest and You’re Welcome.

Disney also released the stage production of Tangled, the musical, recorded directly from the Disney Cruise line. And the show has already had more than 1 million views.

How can you watch Disney on Ice for free?

The Disney on Ice performances are available to watch via the Disney YouTube channel here.

With new content is added all the time, fans are blown away by the performances. One fan wrote, “More of these types of videos should be released! I would love to see a toy story scene.”

Another viewer put, ‘Thank you DOI; we can’t wait to see you again! Thank you for the Magic!’

And among recently added performances is scenes from Mary Poppins, and one viewer commented, ‘Very nice. Miss the performances from Disney on Ice...’