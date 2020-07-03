We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Frozen 2 is finally coming to Disney Plus UK – but what time and how can you tune in to start watching Anna and Elsa’s new adventure?

Frozen 2 was a hit among adults and kids alike with many – including quite a few of us here at GoodtoKnow – considering it to be even better than the first film. And that’s saying a lot considering how long we had Let it Go stuck in our heads…

So it’s no surprise that we’ve all been counting down the seconds until we can finally watch it on Disney+ in the UK – or maybe your kids have and you’re not exactly looking forward to it. Either way, here’s everything you need to know about the film finally dropping on Disney+ UK.

What time is Frozen 2 on Disney Plus UK?

Frozen 2 has been added to Disney+ UK today (3rd July), and people have already been going crazy for it on social media.

One said, ‘good morning frozen 2 aka my favorite movie ever arrives on disney+ today’.

Another added, ‘Ready to start watching Frozen 2 on Disney+ about 100 times with Isabelle from today. Help’.

A third also wrote, ‘Frozen 2 is now on Disney plus im so exciteddd I was so sad about missing it in the cinema’.

READ MORE: How to watch Hamilton on Disney Plus

How can I watch Frozen 2 on Disney+?

If you don’t yet have Disney+ but want to watch Frozen 2, you can sign up to their free 7-day trial.

Membership costs just £5.99 a month after that, and you can watch many gems like all the Disney classics. Perfect for entertaining little ones!

Will you be watching Frozen 2 this weekend? Have your kids been excited to watch it again or for the first time? Head over to our Facebook page and let us know!